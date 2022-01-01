|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Pandora's Fanfare
|Elliot Goldenthal
|1:17
|2
|Main Titles
|Elliot Goldenthal
|2:49
|3
|Event Entry 6-21-43
|Elliot Goldenthal
|0:53
|4
|The Gift
|Elliot Goldenthal
|1:42
|5
|Sphere Discovery
|Elliot Goldenthal
|2:08
|6
|Visit To a Wreckage
|Elliot Goldenthal
|1:58
|7
|Water Snake
|Elliot Goldenthal
|2:37
|8
|Terror Adagio
|Elliot Goldenthal
|3:25
|9
|Wave
|Elliot Goldenthal
|3:18
|10
|Fear Retrieval
|Elliot Goldenthal
|3:48
|11
|Andante
|Elliot Goldenthal
|2:20
|12
|Manifest Fire
|Elliot Goldenthal
|3:49
|13
|Manifest 3
|Elliot Goldenthal
|3:48
|14
|Their Beast Within
|Elliot Goldenthal
|1:44