Sphere Сфера 1998 / США
6.8 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.1
Музыка из фильма «Сфера» (1998)

Sphere (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Sphere (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Elliot Goldenthal
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Pandora's Fanfare Elliot Goldenthal 1:17
2 Main Titles Elliot Goldenthal 2:49
3 Event Entry 6-21-43 Elliot Goldenthal 0:53
4 The Gift Elliot Goldenthal 1:42
5 Sphere Discovery Elliot Goldenthal 2:08
6 Visit To a Wreckage Elliot Goldenthal 1:58
7 Water Snake Elliot Goldenthal 2:37
8 Terror Adagio Elliot Goldenthal 3:25
9 Wave Elliot Goldenthal 3:18
10 Fear Retrieval Elliot Goldenthal 3:48
11 Andante Elliot Goldenthal 2:20
12 Manifest Fire Elliot Goldenthal 3:49
13 Manifest 3 Elliot Goldenthal 3:48
14 Their Beast Within Elliot Goldenthal 1:44
Доступен список песен из фильма «Сфера» (1998) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Сфера» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
