|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead (feat. Ellen Reid)
|Crash Test Dummies / Andy Partridge
|3:45
|2
|New Age Girl
|Deadeye Dick / Caleb Guillotte
|3:28
|3
|Insomniac
|Echobelly / Johansson
|4:16
|4
|If You Don't Love Me (I'll Kill Myself)
|Pete Droge
|3:32
|5
|Crash (The '95 Mix)
|The Primitives
|3:14
|6
|Whiney, Whiney (What Really Drives Me Crazy)
|Willi One Blood / Генри Манчини
|3:37
|7
|Where I Find My Heaven
|Gigolo Aunts / Hurley
|3:25
|8
|Hurdy Gurdy Man
|Butthole Surfers / Donovan
|3:58
|9
|Too Much of a Good Thing
|The Sons / Bret Reilly
|5:16
|10
|The Bear Song
|Green Jellÿ
|2:42
|11
|Take
|The Lupins
|3:02
|12
|You Sexy Thing
|Deee-Lite / Wilson
|4:07
|13
|Get Ready
|The Proclaimers / William Robinson
|3:03