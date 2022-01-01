Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Тупой и еще тупее Тупой и еще тупее
Тупой и еще тупее Музыка из фильма «Тупой и еще тупее» (1994)
Dumb & Dumber Тупой и еще тупее 1994 / США
7.3 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Музыка из фильма «Тупой и еще тупее» (1994)

Dumb & Dumber (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Dumb & Dumber (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Crash Test Dummies, Deadeye Dick, Echobelly, Pete Droge, The Primitives, Willi One Blood, Gigolo Aunts, Butthole Surfers, The Sons, Green Jellÿ, The Lupins, Deee-Lite, The Proclaimers
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead (feat. Ellen Reid) Crash Test Dummies / Andy Partridge 3:45
2 New Age Girl Deadeye Dick / Caleb Guillotte 3:28
3 Insomniac Echobelly / Johansson 4:16
4 If You Don't Love Me (I'll Kill Myself) Pete Droge 3:32
5 Crash (The '95 Mix) The Primitives 3:14
6 Whiney, Whiney (What Really Drives Me Crazy) Willi One Blood / Генри Манчини 3:37
7 Where I Find My Heaven Gigolo Aunts / Hurley 3:25
8 Hurdy Gurdy Man Butthole Surfers / Donovan 3:58
9 Too Much of a Good Thing The Sons / Bret Reilly 5:16
10 The Bear Song Green Jellÿ 2:42
11 Take The Lupins 3:02
12 You Sexy Thing Deee-Lite / Wilson 4:07
13 Get Ready The Proclaimers / William Robinson 3:03
Доступен список песен из фильма «Тупой и еще тупее» (1994) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Тупой и еще тупее» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
