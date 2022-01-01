Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Рожденный четвертого июля Рожденный четвертого июля
Киноафиша Фильмы Рожденный четвертого июля Музыка из фильма «Рожденный четвертого июля» (1989)
Born On The Fourth Of July Рожденный четвертого июля 1989 / США
8.9 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Рожденный четвертого июля» (1989)

Вся информация о фильме
Born On the Fourth of July (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Born On the Fourth of July (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, The Broken Homes, Van Morrison, Don McLean, The Temptations, The Shirelles, Frankie Avalon, Генри Манчини, John Williams
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 A Hard Rain's a Gonna Fall Edie Brickell & New Bohemians / Bob Dylan 4:59
2 Born On the Bayou The Broken Homes / John Fogerty 4:55
3 Brown Eyed Girl Van Morrison 3:07
4 American Pie Don McLean 8:35
5 My Girl The Temptations / Smokey Robinson 2:44
6 Soldier Boy The Shirelles / Luther Dixon 2:43
7 Venus Frankie Avalon 2:22
8 Moon River Генри Манчини 2:43
9 Prologue John Williams 1:24
10 The Early Days, Massapequa, 1957 John Williams 5:00
11 The Shooting of Wilson John Williams 5:09
12 Cua Viet River, Vietnam, 1968 John Williams 5:20
13 Homecoming John Williams 2:39
14 Born On the Fourth of July John Williams 5:43
Доступен список песен из фильма «Рожденный четвертого июля» (1989) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Рожденный четвертого июля» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Приложение киноафиши