|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|A Hard Rain's a Gonna Fall
|Edie Brickell & New Bohemians / Bob Dylan
|4:59
|2
|Born On the Bayou
|The Broken Homes / John Fogerty
|4:55
|3
|Brown Eyed Girl
|Van Morrison
|3:07
|4
|American Pie
|Don McLean
|8:35
|5
|My Girl
|The Temptations / Smokey Robinson
|2:44
|6
|Soldier Boy
|The Shirelles / Luther Dixon
|2:43
|7
|Venus
|Frankie Avalon
|2:22
|8
|Moon River
|Генри Манчини
|2:43
|9
|Prologue
|John Williams
|1:24
|10
|The Early Days, Massapequa, 1957
|John Williams
|5:00
|11
|The Shooting of Wilson
|John Williams
|5:09
|12
|Cua Viet River, Vietnam, 1968
|John Williams
|5:20
|13
|Homecoming
|John Williams
|2:39
|14
|Born On the Fourth of July
|John Williams
|5:43