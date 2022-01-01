Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Звездные Войны: Войны клонов Звездные Войны: Войны клонов
Киноафиша Фильмы Звездные Войны: Войны клонов Музыка из мультфильма «Звездные Войны: Войны клонов» (2008)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Звездные Войны: Войны клонов 2008 / США / Сингапур
7.3 Оцените
38 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.4
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из мультфильма «Звездные Войны: Войны клонов» (2008)

Вся информация о мультфильме
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 32 композиции. Kevin Kiner, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Kevin Kiner
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Star Wars Main Title & A Galaxy Divided Kevin Kiner, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / John Williams 1:13
2 Admiral Yularen Kevin Kiner 0:56
3 Battle of Christophsis Kevin Kiner 3:19
4 Meet Ahsoka Kevin Kiner 2:44
5 Obi-Wan to the Rescue Kevin Kiner 1:24
6 Sneaking Under the Shield Kevin Kiner 4:25
7 Jabba's Palace Kevin Kiner 0:46
8 Anakin vs. Dooku Kevin Kiner 2:18
9 Landing on Teth Kevin Kiner 1:44
10 Destroying the Shield Kevin Kiner 3:09
11 B'omarr Monastery Kevin Kiner 3:11
12 General Loathsom / Battle Strategy Kevin Kiner 3:08
13 The Shield Kevin Kiner 1:37
14 Battle of Teth Kevin Kiner 2:45
15 Jedi Don't Run! Kevin Kiner 1:22
16 Obi-Wan's Negotiation Kevin Kiner 2:07
17 The Jedi Council Kevin Kiner 2:04
18 General Loathsom / Ahsoka Kevin Kiner 3:40
19 Jabba's Chamber Dance Kevin Kiner 0:42
20 Ziro Surrounded Kevin Kiner 2:20
21 Scaling the Cliff Kevin Kiner 0:46
22 Ziro's Nightclub Band Kevin Kiner 0:53
23 Seedy City Swing Kevin Kiner 0:35
24 Escape from the Monastery Kevin Kiner 3:13
25 Infiltrating Ziro's Lair Kevin Kiner 2:22
26 Courtyard Fight Kevin Kiner 2:41
27 Dunes of Tatooine Kevin Kiner 2:00
28 Rough Landing Kevin Kiner 3:04
29 Padmé Imprisoned Kevin Kiner 0:50
30 Dooku Speaks With Jabba Kevin Kiner 1:28
31 Fight to the End Kevin Kiner 3:59
32 End Credits Kevin Kiner / John Williams 0:51
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Звездные Войны: Войны клонов» (2008) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Звездные Войны: Войны клонов» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Приложение киноафиши