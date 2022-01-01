|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Star Wars Main Title & A Galaxy Divided
|Kevin Kiner, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / John Williams
|1:13
|2
|Admiral Yularen
|Kevin Kiner
|0:56
|3
|Battle of Christophsis
|Kevin Kiner
|3:19
|4
|Meet Ahsoka
|Kevin Kiner
|2:44
|5
|Obi-Wan to the Rescue
|Kevin Kiner
|1:24
|6
|Sneaking Under the Shield
|Kevin Kiner
|4:25
|7
|Jabba's Palace
|Kevin Kiner
|0:46
|8
|Anakin vs. Dooku
|Kevin Kiner
|2:18
|9
|Landing on Teth
|Kevin Kiner
|1:44
|10
|Destroying the Shield
|Kevin Kiner
|3:09
|11
|B'omarr Monastery
|Kevin Kiner
|3:11
|12
|General Loathsom / Battle Strategy
|Kevin Kiner
|3:08
|13
|The Shield
|Kevin Kiner
|1:37
|14
|Battle of Teth
|Kevin Kiner
|2:45
|15
|Jedi Don't Run!
|Kevin Kiner
|1:22
|16
|Obi-Wan's Negotiation
|Kevin Kiner
|2:07
|17
|The Jedi Council
|Kevin Kiner
|2:04
|18
|General Loathsom / Ahsoka
|Kevin Kiner
|3:40
|19
|Jabba's Chamber Dance
|Kevin Kiner
|0:42
|20
|Ziro Surrounded
|Kevin Kiner
|2:20
|21
|Scaling the Cliff
|Kevin Kiner
|0:46
|22
|Ziro's Nightclub Band
|Kevin Kiner
|0:53
|23
|Seedy City Swing
|Kevin Kiner
|0:35
|24
|Escape from the Monastery
|Kevin Kiner
|3:13
|25
|Infiltrating Ziro's Lair
|Kevin Kiner
|2:22
|26
|Courtyard Fight
|Kevin Kiner
|2:41
|27
|Dunes of Tatooine
|Kevin Kiner
|2:00
|28
|Rough Landing
|Kevin Kiner
|3:04
|29
|Padmé Imprisoned
|Kevin Kiner
|0:50
|30
|Dooku Speaks With Jabba
|Kevin Kiner
|1:28
|31
|Fight to the End
|Kevin Kiner
|3:59
|32
|End Credits
|Kevin Kiner / John Williams
|0:51