Индиана Джонс и последний крестовый Поход Индиана Джонс и последний крестовый Поход
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade Индиана Джонс и последний крестовый Поход 1989 / США
8.1 Оцените
49 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.2
Музыка из фильма «Индиана Джонс и последний крестовый Поход» (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. John Williams
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Indy's Very First Adventure John Williams 12:00
2 The Boat Scene John Williams 2:22
3 X Marks the Spot John Williams 3:11
4 Ah, Rats!!! John Williams 3:40
5 Escape from Venice John Williams 4:22
6 Journey to Austria John Williams 0:38
7 Father and Son Reunited John Williams 1:48
8 The Austrian Way John Williams 2:39
9 Scherzo for Motorcycle and Orchestra John Williams 3:53
10 Alarm! John Williams 3:05
11 No Ticket John Williams 2:44
12 Keeping Up With the Joneses John Williams 3:37
13 Brother of the Cruciform Sword John Williams 1:56
14 On the Tank John Williams 3:38
15 Belly of the Steel Beast John Williams 5:28
16 The Canyon of the Crescent Moon John Williams 4:17
17 The Penitent Man Will Pass John Williams 3:23
18 The Keeper of the Grail John Williams 3:23
19 Finale & End Credits John Williams 10:40
Доступен список песен из фильма «Индиана Джонс и последний крестовый Поход» (1989) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Индиана Джонс и последний крестовый Поход» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
