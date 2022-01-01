|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Indy's Very First Adventure
|John Williams
|12:00
|2
|The Boat Scene
|John Williams
|2:22
|3
|X Marks the Spot
|John Williams
|3:11
|4
|Ah, Rats!!!
|John Williams
|3:40
|5
|Escape from Venice
|John Williams
|4:22
|6
|Journey to Austria
|John Williams
|0:38
|7
|Father and Son Reunited
|John Williams
|1:48
|8
|The Austrian Way
|John Williams
|2:39
|9
|Scherzo for Motorcycle and Orchestra
|John Williams
|3:53
|10
|Alarm!
|John Williams
|3:05
|11
|No Ticket
|John Williams
|2:44
|12
|Keeping Up With the Joneses
|John Williams
|3:37
|13
|Brother of the Cruciform Sword
|John Williams
|1:56
|14
|On the Tank
|John Williams
|3:38
|15
|Belly of the Steel Beast
|John Williams
|5:28
|16
|The Canyon of the Crescent Moon
|John Williams
|4:17
|17
|The Penitent Man Will Pass
|John Williams
|3:23
|18
|The Keeper of the Grail
|John Williams
|3:23
|19
|Finale & End Credits
|John Williams
|10:40