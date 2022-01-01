Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Prom Night Выпускной 2008 / США
7.1 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 3.9
Музыка из фильма «Выпускной» (2008)

Prom Night (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Prom Night (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Ben Taylor, Mr. Me Innit, The Shys, Mellowdrone, Kovas, This Will Destroy You, Quietdrive, Consequence, Time Tells All, Gary King, Bloc Party, Tawgs Salter, Rock Kills Kid
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Time of the Season Ben Taylor 4:25
2 This Is All That We Know Mr. Me Innit 3:12
3 Call In the Cavalry The Shys 2:28
4 Oh My Mellowdrone 3:30
5 Love and Touch Kovas 3:25
6 I Believe In Your Victory This Will Destroy You 6:34
7 Time After Time Quietdrive 3:07
8 Up In Here Kovas 3:58
9 Callin' Me Consequence 3:40
10 Deadline Time Tells All 2:36
11 Your Eyes Gary King 4:18
12 I Still Remember Bloc Party 4:23
13 Brave Tawgs Salter 3:41
14 Paralyzed Rock Kills Kid 3:06
Доступен список песен из фильма «Выпускной» (2008) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Выпускной» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
