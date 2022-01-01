|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Time of the Season
|Ben Taylor
|4:25
|2
|This Is All That We Know
|Mr. Me Innit
|3:12
|3
|Call In the Cavalry
|The Shys
|2:28
|4
|Oh My
|Mellowdrone
|3:30
|5
|Love and Touch
|Kovas
|3:25
|6
|I Believe In Your Victory
|This Will Destroy You
|6:34
|7
|Time After Time
|Quietdrive
|3:07
|8
|Up In Here
|Kovas
|3:58
|9
|Callin' Me
|Consequence
|3:40
|10
|Deadline
|Time Tells All
|2:36
|11
|Your Eyes
|Gary King
|4:18
|12
|I Still Remember
|Bloc Party
|4:23
|13
|Brave
|Tawgs Salter
|3:41
|14
|Paralyzed
|Rock Kills Kid
|3:06