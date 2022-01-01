|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Magic Bus
|The Who
|7:34
|2
|Sitting Still Moving Still Staring Outlooking
|His Name Is Alive
|3:21
|3
|Gettin' In Tune
|The Who
|4:46
|4
|Pocketful of Rainbows
|Elvis Presley
|3:15
|5
|World On a String
|Neil Young / N. Young
|2:25
|6
|We Meet Again (Theme from "Jerry Maguire")
|Nancy Wilson
|3:03
|7
|The Horses
|Rickie Lee Jones
|4:48
|8
|Secret Garden
|Bruce Springsteen
|4:26
|9
|Singalong Junk
|Paul McCartney
|2:35
|10
|Wise Up
|Aimee Mann
|3:29
|11
|Momma Miss America
|Paul McCartney
|4:05
|12
|Sandy
|Nancy Wilson
|4:39
|13
|Shelter from the Storm (Alternate Version)
|Bob Dylan / B. Dylan
|6:00