Джерри Магуайр Джерри Магуайр
Jerry Maguire Джерри Магуайр 1996 / США
8.4 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Музыка из фильма «Джерри Магуайр» (1996)

Jerry Maguire (Music from the Motion Picture)
Jerry Maguire (Music from the Motion Picture) 13 композиций. The Who, His Name Is Alive, Elvis Presley, Neil Young, Nancy Wilson, Rickie Lee Jones, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Aimee Mann, Bob Dylan
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Magic Bus The Who 7:34
2 Sitting Still Moving Still Staring Outlooking His Name Is Alive 3:21
3 Gettin' In Tune The Who 4:46
4 Pocketful of Rainbows Elvis Presley 3:15
5 World On a String Neil Young / N. Young 2:25
6 We Meet Again (Theme from "Jerry Maguire") Nancy Wilson 3:03
7 The Horses Rickie Lee Jones 4:48
8 Secret Garden Bruce Springsteen 4:26
9 Singalong Junk Paul McCartney 2:35
10 Wise Up Aimee Mann 3:29
11 Momma Miss America Paul McCartney 4:05
12 Sandy Nancy Wilson 4:39
13 Shelter from the Storm (Alternate Version) Bob Dylan / B. Dylan 6:00
Доступен список песен из фильма «Джерри Магуайр» (1996) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Джерри Магуайр» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
