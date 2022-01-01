Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Шесть демонов Эмили Роуз Шесть демонов Эмили Роуз
Киноафиша Фильмы Шесть демонов Эмили Роуз Музыка из фильма «Шесть демонов Эмили Роуз» (2005)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose Шесть демонов Эмили Роуз 2005 / США
7.6 Оцените
33 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Музыка из фильма «Шесть демонов Эмили Роуз» (2005)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Christopher Young
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Prologue Christopher Young 2:02
2 Emily Rose Christopher Young 3:48
3 The Suffering Begins Christopher Young 4:53
4 Interlude #1 Christopher Young 2:14
5 First Possession Christopher Young 5:27
6 Second Possession Christopher Young 6:56
7 Third Possession Christopher Young 7:22
8 Interlude #2 Christopher Young 2:32
9 The Exorcism Christopher Young 6:00
10 Six Demons Christopher Young 3:37
11 Interlude #3 Christopher Young 3:51
12 A Vision of the Virgin Mary Christopher Young 3:31
13 Martyrdom Christopher Young 5:36
14 For Anneliese Michel Christopher Young 5:30
Доступен список песен из фильма «Шесть демонов Эмили Роуз» (2005) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Шесть демонов Эмили Роуз» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
