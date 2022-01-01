|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Prologue
|Christopher Young
|2:02
|2
|Emily Rose
|Christopher Young
|3:48
|3
|The Suffering Begins
|Christopher Young
|4:53
|4
|Interlude #1
|Christopher Young
|2:14
|5
|First Possession
|Christopher Young
|5:27
|6
|Second Possession
|Christopher Young
|6:56
|7
|Third Possession
|Christopher Young
|7:22
|8
|Interlude #2
|Christopher Young
|2:32
|9
|The Exorcism
|Christopher Young
|6:00
|10
|Six Demons
|Christopher Young
|3:37
|11
|Interlude #3
|Christopher Young
|3:51
|12
|A Vision of the Virgin Mary
|Christopher Young
|3:31
|13
|Martyrdom
|Christopher Young
|5:36
|14
|For Anneliese Michel
|Christopher Young
|5:30