|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|There Is an End (feat. Holly Golightly)
|The Greenhornes
|3:04
|2
|Yegelle Tezeta
|Mulatu Astatke
|3:14
|3
|Ride Your Donkey
|The Tennors
|2:02
|4
|I Want You (Single Version)
|Marvin Gaye
|3:57
|5
|Yekermo Sew
|Mulatu Astatke
|4:00
|6
|Not If You Were the Last Dandy On Earth
|The Brian Jonestown Massacre / Anton Newcombe
|2:45
|7
|Tell Me Now So I Know
|Holly Golightly / Ray Davies
|2:01
|8
|Gubelye
|Mulatu Astatke / Народные
|4:36
|9
|Dopesmoker
|Sleep
|3:55
|10
|Requiem, Op. 48, IV (Pie Jesu)
|Oxford Camerata / Габриель Форе
|3:26
|11
|Ethanopium
|Dengue Fever / Mulatu Astatke
|4:37
|12
|Unnatural Habitat
|The Greenhornes / John Curley
|2:08