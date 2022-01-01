|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Some Hearts
|Kelly Levesque
|4:05
|2
|All the Love In the World (Pop Remix)
|The Corrs / Robert John "Mutt" Lange
|3:54
|3
|Walk With Me
|Clara's Star / William Brandt
|3:29
|4
|Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps
|Geri Halliwell / Joseph Davis
|2:22
|5
|Space to Share
|Scapegoat Wax / Marty James
|4:08
|6
|American Classic
|Franky Perez
|4:42
|7
|Gravy Train
|Mark Knopfler
|4:39
|8
|Chances Are
|Invertigo
|3:58
|9
|Falling In Love Again
|Anika Moa / James Reid
|3:49
|10
|Send Some Love
|Doyle Bramhall and Smokestack
|3:52
|11
|We All Fall Down
|Bekka Bramlett / Billy Burnette
|4:30
|12
|Those Were Good Times
|James Newton Howard
|5:02