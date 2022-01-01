Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Любимцы Америки
America's Sweethearts Любимцы Америки 2001 / США
Музыка из фильма «Любимцы Америки» (2001)

America's Sweethearts (Music from the and Inspired By the Motion Picture)
America's Sweethearts (Music from the and Inspired By the Motion Picture) 12 композиций. Kelly Levesque, The Corrs, Clara's Star, Geri Halliwell, Scapegoat Wax, Franky Perez, Mark Knopfler, Invertigo, Anika Moa, Doyle Bramhall and Smokestack, Bekka Bramlett, James Newton Howard
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Some Hearts Kelly Levesque 4:05
2 All the Love In the World (Pop Remix) The Corrs / Robert John "Mutt" Lange 3:54
3 Walk With Me Clara's Star / William Brandt 3:29
4 Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps Geri Halliwell / Joseph Davis 2:22
5 Space to Share Scapegoat Wax / Marty James 4:08
6 American Classic Franky Perez 4:42
7 Gravy Train Mark Knopfler 4:39
8 Chances Are Invertigo 3:58
9 Falling In Love Again Anika Moa / James Reid 3:49
10 Send Some Love Doyle Bramhall and Smokestack 3:52
11 We All Fall Down Bekka Bramlett / Billy Burnette 4:30
12 Those Were Good Times James Newton Howard 5:02
Доступен список песен из фильма «Любимцы Америки» (2001) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Любимцы Америки» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
