Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Капитан Крюк Капитан Крюк
Киноафиша Фильмы Капитан Крюк Музыка из фильма «Капитан Крюк» (1991)
Hook Капитан Крюк 1991 / США
8.5 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Капитан Крюк» (1991)

Вся информация о фильме
Hook (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Hook (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. John Williams
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Prologue John Williams / J. Williams 1:30
2 We Don't Wanna Grow Up John Williams / L. Bricusse 1:50
3 Banning Back Home John Williams / J. Williams 2:22
4 Granny Wendy John Williams / J. Williams 2:56
5 Hook-Napped John Williams / J. Williams 3:56
6 The Arrival of Tink and The Flight to Neverland John Williams / J. Williams 5:55
7 Presenting the Hook John Williams / J. Williams 2:58
8 From Mermaids to Lost Boys John Williams / J. Williams 4:24
9 The Lost Boy Chase John Williams / J. Williams 3:32
10 Smee's Plan John Williams / J. Williams 1:44
11 The Banquet John Williams / J. Williams 3:08
12 The Never-Feast John Williams / J. Williams 4:40
13 Remembering Childhood John Williams / J. Williams 11:02
14 You Are the Pan John Williams / J. Williams 3:59
15 When You're Alone John Williams / L. Bricusse 3:14
16 The Ultimate War John Williams / J. Williams 7:52
17 Farewell Neverland John Williams / J. Williams 10:17
Доступен список песен из фильма «Капитан Крюк» (1991) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Капитан Крюк» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Приложение киноафиши