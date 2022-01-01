|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Prologue
|John Williams / J. Williams
|1:30
|2
|We Don't Wanna Grow Up
|John Williams / L. Bricusse
|1:50
|3
|Banning Back Home
|John Williams / J. Williams
|2:22
|4
|Granny Wendy
|John Williams / J. Williams
|2:56
|5
|Hook-Napped
|John Williams / J. Williams
|3:56
|6
|The Arrival of Tink and The Flight to Neverland
|John Williams / J. Williams
|5:55
|7
|Presenting the Hook
|John Williams / J. Williams
|2:58
|8
|From Mermaids to Lost Boys
|John Williams / J. Williams
|4:24
|9
|The Lost Boy Chase
|John Williams / J. Williams
|3:32
|10
|Smee's Plan
|John Williams / J. Williams
|1:44
|11
|The Banquet
|John Williams / J. Williams
|3:08
|12
|The Never-Feast
|John Williams / J. Williams
|4:40
|13
|Remembering Childhood
|John Williams / J. Williams
|11:02
|14
|You Are the Pan
|John Williams / J. Williams
|3:59
|15
|When You're Alone
|John Williams / L. Bricusse
|3:14
|16
|The Ultimate War
|John Williams / J. Williams
|7:52
|17
|Farewell Neverland
|John Williams / J. Williams
|10:17