|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|A Kaleidoscope of Mathematics
|James Horner
|4:55
|2
|Playing a Game of "Go!"
|James Horner
|3:34
|3
|Looking for the Next Great Idea
|James Horner
|3:03
|4
|Creating "Governing Dynamics"
|James Horner
|2:33
|5
|Cracking the Russian Codes
|James Horner
|3:21
|6
|Nash Descends into Parcher's World
|James Horner
|4:38
|7
|First Drop-Off, First Kiss
|James Horner
|5:16
|8
|The Car Chase
|James Horner
|2:25
|9
|Alicia Discovers Nash's Dark World
|James Horner
|8:29
|10
|Real or Imagined?
|James Horner
|5:45
|11
|Of One Heart, Of One Mind
|James Horner
|6:20
|12
|Saying Goodbye to Those You So Love
|James Horner
|6:44
|13
|Teaching Mathematics Again
|James Horner
|3:16
|14
|The Prize of One's Life... the Prize of One's Mind
|James Horner
|3:03
|15
|All Love Can Be
|Charlotte Church, James Horner / Will Jennings
|3:18
|16
|Closing Credits
|James Horner
|4:28