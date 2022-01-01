Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Игры разума» (2001)
A Beautiful Mind Игры разума 2001 / США
8.6 Оцените
96 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.2
Музыка из фильма «Игры разума» (2001)

A Beautiful Mind (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
A Beautiful Mind (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. James Horner, Charlotte Church, James Horner
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 A Kaleidoscope of Mathematics James Horner 4:55
2 Playing a Game of "Go!" James Horner 3:34
3 Looking for the Next Great Idea James Horner 3:03
4 Creating "Governing Dynamics" James Horner 2:33
5 Cracking the Russian Codes James Horner 3:21
6 Nash Descends into Parcher's World James Horner 4:38
7 First Drop-Off, First Kiss James Horner 5:16
8 The Car Chase James Horner 2:25
9 Alicia Discovers Nash's Dark World James Horner 8:29
10 Real or Imagined? James Horner 5:45
11 Of One Heart, Of One Mind James Horner 6:20
12 Saying Goodbye to Those You So Love James Horner 6:44
13 Teaching Mathematics Again James Horner 3:16
14 The Prize of One's Life... the Prize of One's Mind James Horner 3:03
15 All Love Can Be Charlotte Church, James Horner / Will Jennings 3:18
16 Closing Credits James Horner 4:28
Доступен список песен из фильма «Игры разума» (2001) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Игры разума» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
