|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The End Is the Beginning Is the End
|The Smashing Pumpkins / Billy Corgan
|5:08
|2
|Look Into My Eyes
|Bone Thugs-N-Harmony / D.J. U-Neek
|4:27
|3
|Gotham City
|R. Kelly
|4:56
|4
|House On Fire (Brs Mix)
|Arkarna
|3:24
|5
|Revolution
|R.E.M. / Stipe
|3:05
|6
|Foolish Games
|Jewel
|4:03
|7
|Lazy Eye
|The Goo Goo Dolls / Johnny Rzeznik
|3:47
|8
|Breed
|Lauren Christy
|3:05
|9
|The Bug
|Soul Coughing / M. Doughty
|3:09
|10
|Fun for Me
|Moloko
|5:09
|11
|Poison Ivy
|Meshell Ndegeocello / Mike Stoller
|3:31
|12
|True to Myself
|Eric Benét / George Nash Jr.
|4:41
|13
|A Batman Overture
|Elliot Goldenthal
|3:38
|14
|Moaner
|Underworld
|10:16
|15
|The Beginning Is the End Is the Beginning
|The Smashing Pumpkins / Billy Corgan
|5:01