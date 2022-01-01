Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Фильмы Бэтмэн и Робин Музыка из фильма «Бэтмэн и Робин» (1997)
Batman And Robin Бэтмэн и Робин 1997 / США / Великобритания
Музыка из фильма «Бэтмэн и Робин» (1997)

Batman & Robin (Music from and Inspired By the Motion Picture)
Batman & Robin (Music from and Inspired By the Motion Picture) 15 композиций. The Smashing Pumpkins, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, R. Kelly, Arkarna, R.E.M., Jewel, The Goo Goo Dolls, Lauren Christy, Soul Coughing, Moloko, Meshell Ndegeocello, Eric Benét, Elliot Goldenthal, Underworld
1 The End Is the Beginning Is the End The Smashing Pumpkins / Billy Corgan 5:08
2 Look Into My Eyes Bone Thugs-N-Harmony / D.J. U-Neek 4:27
3 Gotham City R. Kelly 4:56
4 House On Fire (Brs Mix) Arkarna 3:24
5 Revolution R.E.M. / Stipe 3:05
6 Foolish Games Jewel 4:03
7 Lazy Eye The Goo Goo Dolls / Johnny Rzeznik 3:47
8 Breed Lauren Christy 3:05
9 The Bug Soul Coughing / M. Doughty 3:09
10 Fun for Me Moloko 5:09
11 Poison Ivy Meshell Ndegeocello / Mike Stoller 3:31
12 True to Myself Eric Benét / George Nash Jr. 4:41
13 A Batman Overture Elliot Goldenthal 3:38
14 Moaner Underworld 10:16
15 The Beginning Is the End Is the Beginning The Smashing Pumpkins / Billy Corgan 5:01
Доступен список песен из фильма «Бэтмэн и Робин» (1997) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Бэтмэн и Робин» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
