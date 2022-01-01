|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|County Galway, June 1892
|John Williams
|1:59
|2
|The Fighting Donellys (feat. The Chieftains)
|John Williams
|2:20
|3
|Joe Sr.'s Passing / The Duel Scene
|John Williams
|4:44
|4
|Leaving Home
|John Williams
|1:58
|5
|Burning the Manor House
|John Williams
|2:47
|6
|Blowing Off Steam
|John Williams
|1:34
|7
|Fighting For Dough (feat. The Chieftains)
|John Williams
|2:05
|8
|Am I Beautiful?
|John Williams
|3:41
|9
|The Big Match
|John Williams
|5:59
|10
|Inside the Mansion
|John Williams
|4:27
|11
|Shannon Is Shot
|John Williams
|4:09
|12
|Joseph's Dream
|John Williams
|3:11
|13
|The Reunion
|John Williams
|3:54
|14
|Oklahoma Territory
|John Williams
|2:14
|15
|The Land Race
|John Williams
|4:59
|16
|Settling With Steven / The Race To the River
|John Williams
|4:09
|17
|Joseph and Shannon
|John Williams
|3:18
|18
|Book of Days
|Enya / Nicky Ryan
|2:55
|19
|End Credits (feat. The Chieftains)
|John Williams
|6:39