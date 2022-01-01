Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Далеко-далеко Далеко-далеко
Киноафиша Фильмы Далеко-далеко Музыка из фильма «Далеко-далеко» (1992)
Far And Away Далеко-далеко 1992 / США
7.4 Оцените
10 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Далеко-далеко» (1992)

Вся информация о фильме
Far and Away (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Far and Away (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. John Williams, Enya
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 County Galway, June 1892 John Williams 1:59
2 The Fighting Donellys (feat. The Chieftains) John Williams 2:20
3 Joe Sr.'s Passing / The Duel Scene John Williams 4:44
4 Leaving Home John Williams 1:58
5 Burning the Manor House John Williams 2:47
6 Blowing Off Steam John Williams 1:34
7 Fighting For Dough (feat. The Chieftains) John Williams 2:05
8 Am I Beautiful? John Williams 3:41
9 The Big Match John Williams 5:59
10 Inside the Mansion John Williams 4:27
11 Shannon Is Shot John Williams 4:09
12 Joseph's Dream John Williams 3:11
13 The Reunion John Williams 3:54
14 Oklahoma Territory John Williams 2:14
15 The Land Race John Williams 4:59
16 Settling With Steven / The Race To the River John Williams 4:09
17 Joseph and Shannon John Williams 3:18
18 Book of Days Enya / Nicky Ryan 2:55
19 End Credits (feat. The Chieftains) John Williams 6:39
Доступен список песен из фильма «Далеко-далеко» (1992) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Далеко-далеко» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
Приложение киноафиши