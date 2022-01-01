|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Grace Is Gone
|Jamie Cullum / Carole Bayer Sager
|3:13
|2
|Driving
|Clint Eastwood
|2:25
|3
|Stanley's Lost
|Clint Eastwood
|3:25
|4
|Heidi's Eulogy
|Clint Eastwood
|1:20
|5
|Let's Do It
|Clint Eastwood
|3:40
|6
|Value City
|Clint Eastwood
|3:12
|7
|Heidi Thinks About Life
|Clint Eastwood
|1:14
|8
|Stanley Hugs John
|Clint Eastwood
|1:47
|9
|Enchanted Gardens
|Clint Eastwood
|2:00
|10
|I Couldn't Sleep
|Clint Eastwood
|3:46
|11
|I'm Such a Mess
|Clint Eastwood
|1:28
|12
|Stanley Tells the Girls
|Clint Eastwood
|2:30
|13
|Grace
|Clint Eastwood
|1:56
|14
|Drive to Grandma's
|Clint Eastwood
|2:03
|15
|Hugging My Grudge
|The Boy Least Likely To / Clint Eastwood
|4:02
|16
|Makeup
|Everybody Else / Clint Eastwood
|3:49