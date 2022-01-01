Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Сладкий ноябрь Сладкий ноябрь
Киноафиша Фильмы Сладкий ноябрь Музыка из фильма «Сладкий ноябрь» (2001)
Sweet November Сладкий ноябрь 2001 / США
7.9 Оцените
32 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Сладкий ноябрь» (2001)

Вся информация о фильме
Sweet November (Music from the Motion Picture)
Sweet November (Music from the Motion Picture) 13 композиций. Amanda Ghost, Enya, BT, Stevie Nicks, k.d. lang, Paula Cole, Tegan and Sara, Barenaked Ladies, Robbie Williams, Jackie Wilson, Tracy Dawn, Celeste Prince, Bobby Darin
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Cellophane Amanda Ghost / Sacha Skarbek 3:34
2 Only Time (Original Version) Enya 3:39
3 Shame BT / Brian Transeau 3:21
4 Touched By an Angel Stevie Nicks 4:24
5 The Consequences of Falling (Lenny B Remix) k.d. lang / Rick Nowels 4:16
6 Heart Door (With Dolly Parton) Paula Cole 4:09
7 My Number Tegan and Sara 4:09
8 Off the Hook Barenaked Ladies / Steven Page 4:34
9 Rock DJ Robbie Williams / Nelson Pigford 4:16
10 Baby Work Out Jackie Wilson / J. Wilson 3:01
11 You Deserve to Be Loved Tracy Dawn / Dillon O'Brian 5:03
12 Wherever You Are Celeste Prince / Tonio K. 4:18
13 The Other Half of Me Bobby Darin / Stan Freeman 2:27
Доступен список песен из фильма «Сладкий ноябрь» (2001) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Сладкий ноябрь» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Приложение киноафиши