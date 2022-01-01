|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Cellophane
|Amanda Ghost / Sacha Skarbek
|3:34
|2
|Only Time (Original Version)
|Enya
|3:39
|3
|Shame
|BT / Brian Transeau
|3:21
|4
|Touched By an Angel
|Stevie Nicks
|4:24
|5
|The Consequences of Falling (Lenny B Remix)
|k.d. lang / Rick Nowels
|4:16
|6
|Heart Door (With Dolly Parton)
|Paula Cole
|4:09
|7
|My Number
|Tegan and Sara
|4:09
|8
|Off the Hook
|Barenaked Ladies / Steven Page
|4:34
|9
|Rock DJ
|Robbie Williams / Nelson Pigford
|4:16
|10
|Baby Work Out
|Jackie Wilson / J. Wilson
|3:01
|11
|You Deserve to Be Loved
|Tracy Dawn / Dillon O'Brian
|5:03
|12
|Wherever You Are
|Celeste Prince / Tonio K.
|4:18
|13
|The Other Half of Me
|Bobby Darin / Stan Freeman
|2:27