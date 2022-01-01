1 Cellophane Amanda Ghost / Sacha Skarbek 3:34

2 Only Time (Original Version) Enya 3:39

3 Shame BT / Brian Transeau 3:21

4 Touched By an Angel Stevie Nicks 4:24

5 The Consequences of Falling (Lenny B Remix) k.d. lang / Rick Nowels 4:16

6 Heart Door (With Dolly Parton) Paula Cole 4:09

7 My Number Tegan and Sara 4:09

8 Off the Hook Barenaked Ladies / Steven Page 4:34

9 Rock DJ Robbie Williams / Nelson Pigford 4:16

10 Baby Work Out Jackie Wilson / J. Wilson 3:01

11 You Deserve to Be Loved Tracy Dawn / Dillon O'Brian 5:03

12 Wherever You Are Celeste Prince / Tonio K. 4:18