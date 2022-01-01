|1
|Minor Swing
|Rachel Portman, Джонни Депп, Malcolm Ross, Ian Stoddart / Stéphane Grappelli
|2:14
|2
|Main Titles
|Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman
|3:07
|3
|The Story of Grandmere
|Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman
|4:09
|4
|Vianne Sets Up Shop
|Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman
|1:58
|5
|Three Women
|Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman
|1:02
|6
|Vianne Confronts the Comte
|Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman
|1:22
|7
|Other Possibilities
|Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman
|1:35
|8
|Guillaume's Confession
|Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman
|1:29
|9
|Passage of Time
|Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman
|2:32
|10
|Boycott Immorality
|Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman
|4:39
|11
|Party Preparations
|Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman
|1:28
|12
|Chocolate Sauce
|Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman
|0:48
|13
|Fire
|Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman
|2:38
|14
|Vianne Gazes At the River
|Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman
|1:06
|15
|Mayan Bowl Breaks
|Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman
|2:14
|16
|Taste of Chocolate
|Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman
|3:09
|17
|Ashes to the Wind / Roux Returns
|Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman
|2:19
|18
|Caravan
|Rachel Portman, Джонни Депп, Malcolm Ross, Ian Stoddart / Хуан Тизол
|3:44