Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Шоколад Шоколад
Киноафиша Фильмы Шоколад Музыка из фильма «Шоколад» (2000)
Chocolat Шоколад 2000 / Великобритания / США
8.0 Оцените
28 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Шоколад» (2000)

Вся информация о фильме
Chocolat (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Chocolat (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Rachel Portman, Джонни Депп, Malcolm Ross, Ian Stoddart, Rachel Portman, David Snell
Слушать
Chocolat (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Chocolat (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Rachel Portman, Джонни Депп, Malcolm Ross, Ian Stoddart, Rachel Portman, David Snell
Слушать
Chocolat (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Chocolat (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Rachel Portman
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Minor Swing Rachel Portman, Джонни Депп, Malcolm Ross, Ian Stoddart / Stéphane Grappelli 2:14
2 Main Titles Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman 3:07
3 The Story of Grandmere Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman 4:09
4 Vianne Sets Up Shop Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman 1:58
5 Three Women Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman 1:02
6 Vianne Confronts the Comte Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman 1:22
7 Other Possibilities Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman 1:35
8 Guillaume's Confession Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman 1:29
9 Passage of Time Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman 2:32
10 Boycott Immorality Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman 4:39
11 Party Preparations Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman 1:28
12 Chocolate Sauce Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman 0:48
13 Fire Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman 2:38
14 Vianne Gazes At the River Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman 1:06
15 Mayan Bowl Breaks Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman 2:14
16 Taste of Chocolate Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman 3:09
17 Ashes to the Wind / Roux Returns Rachel Portman, David Snell / Rachel Portman 2:19
18 Caravan Rachel Portman, Джонни Депп, Malcolm Ross, Ian Stoddart / Хуан Тизол 3:44
Доступен список песен из фильма «Шоколад» (2000) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Шоколад» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Приложение киноафиши