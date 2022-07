1 Main Title (An American In Paris / 'S Wonderful / I Got Rhythm) The MGM Studio Orchestra, Johnny Green / Ira Gershwin 1:36

2 Paris Narration / Left Bank (Themes From an American In Paris) The MGM Studio Orchestra, Johnny Green / Ira Gershwin 3:34

3 Nice Work If You Can Get It (Outtake) Georges Guétary / Ira Gershwin 1:06

4 Embraceable You The MGM Studio Orchestra, Johnny Green / Ira Gershwin 2:49

5 By Strauss Джин Келли, Georges Guétary, Mac MacLain, Grace Stark, Pete Roberts / Ira Gershwin 3:44

6 Street Exhibit The MGM Studio Orchestra, Johnny Green / Ira Gershwin 0:46

7 I Got Rhythm Джин Келли, The MGM Children's Chorus / Ira Gershwin 3:46

8 But Not For Me Benny Carter and His Orchestra / Ira Gershwin 1:22

9 Medley: Do, Do, Do / Bidiin' My Time / I've Got a Crush On You / Love Is Here To Stay Benny Carter and His Orchestra / Ira Gershwin 4:09

10 Someone To Watch Over Me (Outtake) Benny Carter and His Orchestra / Ira Gershwin 1:19

11 Medley: My Cousin In Milwaukee / A Foggy Day / The Half-Of-It Dearie Blues / But Not For Me (Outtake) Oscar Levant / Ira Gershwin 3:35

12 Tra-La-La Джин Келли, Oscar Levant / Ira Gershwin 3:45

13 I'm No Enemy (Love Is Here To Stay) [Outtake] The MGM Studio Orchestra, Johnny Green / Ira Gershwin 2:25

14 Love Is Here To Stay Джин Келли / Ira Gershwin 3:47

15 Medley: What Time Is It? / Love Is Here To Stay (Reprise) Джин Келли, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Ira Gershwin 1:17

16 (I'll Build a) Stairway To Paradise Georges Guétary 2:43

17 I've Got a Crush On You (Outtake) Джин Келли / Ira Gershwin 2:47

18 Love Walked In (Outtake) Georges Guétary, Oscar Levant / Ira Gershwin 2:36

19 Medley: We Would Get Married (Love Walked In) [Outtake] / I Don't Think I'll Fall In Love Today Oscar Levant, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Ira Gershwin 1:40

20 Concerto In F (3rd Movement) Oscar Levant, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Ira Gershwin 4:36

21 Painting Montage (Tra-La-La / Love Is Here To Stay) The MGM Studio Orchestra, Johnny Green / Ira Gershwin 1:33

22 Kiss Me (Outtake) The MGM Studio Orchestra, Johnny Green / Ira Gershwin 0:57

23 'S Wonderful Джин Келли, Georges Guétary / Ira Gershwin 2:48

24 Lise, I Love You ('S Wonderful / Love Is Here To Stay) The MGM Studio Orchestra, Johnny Green / Ira Gershwin 2:13

25 Strike Up the Band (Extended Version) The MGM Studio Orchestra, Johnny Green / Ira Gershwin 1:50

26 Liza Oscar Levant / Ira Gershwin 1:00

27 Oh, Lady Be Good / 'S Wonderful The MGM Studio Orchestra, Johnny Green / Ira Gershwin 1:59

28 That Certain Feeling / Clap Yo' Hands The MGM Studio Orchestra, Johnny Green / Ira Gershwin 1:28

29 I've Got a Crush On You (Outtake) The MGM Studio Orchestra, Johnny Green / Ira Gershwin 1:07

30 I Got Rhythm (Extended Version) The MGM Studio Orchestra, Johnny Green / Ira Gershwin 1:15

31 Tra-La-La (Outtake) The MGM Studio Orchestra, Johnny Green / Ira Gershwin 1:06

32 But Not For Me (Outtake) Georges Guétary / Ira Gershwin 1:40

33 Utrillo Did It (Love Is Here To Stay / An American In Paris / Nice Work If You Can Get It) The MGM Studio Orchestra, Johnny Green / Ira Gershwin 4:19

34 An American In Paris Ballet The MGM Studio Orchestra, Johnny Green / Ira Gershwin 16:41

35 Finale The MGM Studio Orchestra, Johnny Green / Ira Gershwin 1:20

36 Painting Montage (An American In Paris) [Deleted Version] The MGM Studio Orchestra, Johnny Green / Ira Gershwin 1:49

37 Main Title: An American In Paris (Alternate Version / Outtake) The MGM Studio Orchestra, Johnny Green / Ira Gershwin 3:14

38 Adam Cook Monologue (How Long Has This Been Going On?) [Extended Version] Oscar Levant / Ira Gershwin 1:40

39 Nice Work If You Can Get It (Partial As Used In Film) Georges Guétary, Oscar Levant / Ira Gershwin 0:31

40 Third Prelude (Outtake) Oscar Levant / Ira Gershwin 1:03

41 My Cousin In Milwaukee (Outtake) Oscar Levant / Ira Gershwin 1:09

42 A Foggy Day (Outtake) Oscar Levant / Ira Gershwin 1:48

43 The Half-Of-It Dearie Blues (Outtake) Oscar Levant / Ira Gershwin 0:38

44 But Not For Me (Outtake) Oscar Levant / Ira Gershwin 3:28

45 Bidin' My Time (Outtake) Oscar Levant, Saul Chaplin / Ira Gershwin 1:41

46 'S Wonderful (Reprise) [Outtake] Джин Келли / Ira Gershwin 0:58