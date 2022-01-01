Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «В джазе только девушки» (1959)
Some Like It Hot В джазе только девушки 1959 / США
8.2 Оцените
Рейтинг IMDb: 8.2
Музыка из фильма «В джазе только девушки» (1959)

Some Like It Hot (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Remastered]
Some Like It Hot (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Remastered] 20 композиций. Adolph Deutsch
Some Like It Hot (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Some Like It Hot (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Marilyn Monroe, Adolph Deutsch & His Orchestra, The Society Syncopaters, Adolph Deutsch, Marilyn Monroe & Matty Malneck & His Orchestra, Matty Malneck and His Orchestra
Some Like It Hot (1959) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack]
Some Like It Hot (1959) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack] 14 композиций. Marilyn Monroe, Matty Malneck and His Orchestra, Adolph Deutsch and His Orchestra, The Society Syncopators, Adolph Deutsch, Matty Malneck and His Orchestra
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Runnin Wild Adolph Deutsch 1:03
2 Sugar Blues / Runnin' Wild Adolph Deutsch 1:31
3 We Could Adolph Deutsch 0:10
4 Down Among the Sheltering Palms Adolph Deutsch 1:57
5 Randolph Street Rag Adolph Deutsch 1:27
6 I Wanna Be Loved By You Adolph Deutsch 2:56
7 A Musical Family Adolph Deutsch 0:17
8 Park Avenue Fantasy Adolph Deutsch 3:31
9 Down Among the Sheltering Palms / La Cumprasita / I Wanna Be Loved By You Adolph Deutsch 2:18
10 Fuzzy End of the Lollipop Adolph Deutsch 0:36
11 I'm Thru With Love Adolph Deutsch 2:33
12 Sugar Blues Adolph Deutsch 3:24
13 Rough, Hairy Beasts Adolph Deutsch 0:21
14 Play It Again Charlie Adolph Deutsch 1:49
15 Sweet Georgia Brown Adolph Deutsch 2:55
16 Very Interesting Adolph Deutsch 0:21
17 By the Beautiful Sea Adolph Deutsch 1:22
18 Park Avenue Fantasy (II) Adolph Deutsch 2:10
19 Real Hot! Adolph Deutsch 0:25
20 Some Like It Hot Adolph Deutsch 1:43
Доступен список песен из фильма «В джазе только девушки» (1959) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «В джазе только девушки» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
