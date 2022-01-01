|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Runnin Wild
|Adolph Deutsch
|1:03
|2
|Sugar Blues / Runnin' Wild
|Adolph Deutsch
|1:31
|3
|We Could
|Adolph Deutsch
|0:10
|4
|Down Among the Sheltering Palms
|Adolph Deutsch
|1:57
|5
|Randolph Street Rag
|Adolph Deutsch
|1:27
|6
|I Wanna Be Loved By You
|Adolph Deutsch
|2:56
|7
|A Musical Family
|Adolph Deutsch
|0:17
|8
|Park Avenue Fantasy
|Adolph Deutsch
|3:31
|9
|Down Among the Sheltering Palms / La Cumprasita / I Wanna Be Loved By You
|Adolph Deutsch
|2:18
|10
|Fuzzy End of the Lollipop
|Adolph Deutsch
|0:36
|11
|I'm Thru With Love
|Adolph Deutsch
|2:33
|12
|Sugar Blues
|Adolph Deutsch
|3:24
|13
|Rough, Hairy Beasts
|Adolph Deutsch
|0:21
|14
|Play It Again Charlie
|Adolph Deutsch
|1:49
|15
|Sweet Georgia Brown
|Adolph Deutsch
|2:55
|16
|Very Interesting
|Adolph Deutsch
|0:21
|17
|By the Beautiful Sea
|Adolph Deutsch
|1:22
|18
|Park Avenue Fantasy (II)
|Adolph Deutsch
|2:10
|19
|Real Hot!
|Adolph Deutsch
|0:25
|20
|Some Like It Hot
|Adolph Deutsch
|1:43