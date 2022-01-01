|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Reggae Got Soul
|311
|3:09
|2
|Drive
|Incubus / Chris Kilmore
|3:53
|3
|Stand Tall
|Dirty Heads
|3:12
|4
|Lose Myself
|Lauryn Hill
|4:35
|5
|Just Say Yes
|Ken Andrews
|3:40
|6
|Forrowest
|Forro In the Dark / Mauro Refosco
|4:45
|7
|Pocket Full of Stars
|Nine Black Alps / Hayley Hutchinson
|3:32
|8
|Into Yesterday
|Sugar Ray / Steve Fox
|4:11
|9
|Big Wave
|Pearl Jam / Ament
|2:58
|10
|Wipe Out
|Big Nose / Ronald Wilson
|1:42
|11
|Run Home (Instrumental)
|Priestess
|3:37
|12
|What I Like About You
|The Romantics / Michael Skill
|2:57
|13
|You Get What You Give
|New Radicals / Gregg Alexander
|4:57
|14
|Hawaiian War Chant (Ta-Hu-Wa-Hu-Wai)
|Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys / Ralph Freed
|3:15