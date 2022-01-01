Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Фильмы Лови волну! Музыка из мультфильма «Лови волну!» (2007)
Surf's Up Лови волну! 2007 / США
7.4 Оцените
41 голос Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Музыка из мультфильма «Лови волну!» (2007)

Surf's Up (Music from the Motion Picture)
Surf's Up (Music from the Motion Picture) 14 композиций. 311, Incubus, Dirty Heads, Lauryn Hill, Ken Andrews, Forro In the Dark, Nine Black Alps, Sugar Ray, Pearl Jam, Big Nose, Priestess, The Romantics, New Radicals, Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys
1 Reggae Got Soul 311 3:09
2 Drive Incubus / Chris Kilmore 3:53
3 Stand Tall Dirty Heads 3:12
4 Lose Myself Lauryn Hill 4:35
5 Just Say Yes Ken Andrews 3:40
6 Forrowest Forro In the Dark / Mauro Refosco 4:45
7 Pocket Full of Stars Nine Black Alps / Hayley Hutchinson 3:32
8 Into Yesterday Sugar Ray / Steve Fox 4:11
9 Big Wave Pearl Jam / Ament 2:58
10 Wipe Out Big Nose / Ronald Wilson 1:42
11 Run Home (Instrumental) Priestess 3:37
12 What I Like About You The Romantics / Michael Skill 2:57
13 You Get What You Give New Radicals / Gregg Alexander 4:57
14 Hawaiian War Chant (Ta-Hu-Wa-Hu-Wai) Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys / Ralph Freed 3:15
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Лови волну!» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Лови волну!» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
