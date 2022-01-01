|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title
|Michael Suby
|2:01
|2
|Murder / Bike Ride
|Michael Suby
|2:25
|3
|Gotta Catch This Guy
|Michael Suby
|1:13
|4
|Awful Phone Call
|Michael Suby
|0:47
|5
|Family Picture / Dinner
|Michael Suby
|1:15
|6
|Victim's Mother
|Michael Suby
|1:20
|7
|Matt's Night Search
|Michael Suby
|1:10
|8
|Family Window
|Michael Suby
|0:36
|9
|Investigation Theme
|Michael Suby
|2:20
|10
|I Promise
|Michael Suby
|1:24
|11
|Fireworks & Lovin' 2
|Michael Suby
|2:04
|12
|Murder 2
|Michael Suby
|2:36
|13
|Killer Makes a Call
|Michael Suby
|1:17
|14
|Cipher Montage
|Michael Suby
|2:54
|15
|Stake Out
|Michael Suby
|1:20
|16
|Newspaper Montage
|Michael Suby
|1:19
|17
|Daddy's Little Helper
|Michael Suby
|1:39
|18
|Letter Montage 2
|Michael Suby
|2:00
|19
|Happy Birthday Matt
|Michael Suby
|2:41
|20
|The CK Connection
|Michael Suby
|2:13
|21
|Driving to Gray's
|Michael Suby
|0:37
|22
|Drive By Reporter
|Michael Suby
|0:55
|23
|Box / Search
|Michael Suby
|3:13
|24
|The Chase
|Michael Suby
|1:35
|25
|Leave It Unlocked
|Michael Suby
|0:27
|26
|Murder At the Lake
|Michael Suby
|1:49
|27
|Play By the Rules
|Michael Suby
|1:21
|28
|Karzoso / Zodiac
|Michael Suby
|2:25
|29
|Final Murder
|Michael Suby
|3:33
|30
|In Control of All Things
|Michael Suby
|3:21
|31
|End Credit Suite
|Michael Suby
|3:17