Зодиак
Музыка из фильма «Зодиак» (2007)
Zodiac Зодиак 2007 / США
The Zodiac (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Zodiac (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 31 композиция. Michael Suby
Zodiac (Original Motion Picture Score)
Zodiac (Original Motion Picture Score) 13 композиций. David Shire
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title Michael Suby 2:01
2 Murder / Bike Ride Michael Suby 2:25
3 Gotta Catch This Guy Michael Suby 1:13
4 Awful Phone Call Michael Suby 0:47
5 Family Picture / Dinner Michael Suby 1:15
6 Victim's Mother Michael Suby 1:20
7 Matt's Night Search Michael Suby 1:10
8 Family Window Michael Suby 0:36
9 Investigation Theme Michael Suby 2:20
10 I Promise Michael Suby 1:24
11 Fireworks & Lovin' 2 Michael Suby 2:04
12 Murder 2 Michael Suby 2:36
13 Killer Makes a Call Michael Suby 1:17
14 Cipher Montage Michael Suby 2:54
15 Stake Out Michael Suby 1:20
16 Newspaper Montage Michael Suby 1:19
17 Daddy's Little Helper Michael Suby 1:39
18 Letter Montage 2 Michael Suby 2:00
19 Happy Birthday Matt Michael Suby 2:41
20 The CK Connection Michael Suby 2:13
21 Driving to Gray's Michael Suby 0:37
22 Drive By Reporter Michael Suby 0:55
23 Box / Search Michael Suby 3:13
24 The Chase Michael Suby 1:35
25 Leave It Unlocked Michael Suby 0:27
26 Murder At the Lake Michael Suby 1:49
27 Play By the Rules Michael Suby 1:21
28 Karzoso / Zodiac Michael Suby 2:25
29 Final Murder Michael Suby 3:33
30 In Control of All Things Michael Suby 3:21
31 End Credit Suite Michael Suby 3:17
Доступен список песен из фильма «Зодиак» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Зодиак» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
