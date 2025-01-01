Menu
Martial Arts Films

Martial arts films help viewers believe in themselves and overcome life’s challenges and obstacles. These films are perfect for watching with a lively group of friends or enjoying alone in a moment of reflection and self-improvement. Either way, they’re always packed with intense emotions and offer powerful inspiration to pursue your goals.

This selection features the best films about martial arts and masters from around the world. These heroes can defeat an enemy with their bare hands, catch a bird in mid-flight, or jump off a rooftop unharmed. Their strength doesn’t come from special effects or fictional powers, but from determination, courage, ancient wisdom, and years of training.

Karate Kid
Karate Kid
Action, Drama 2025, USA
7.0
Cleaner
Cleaner
Action 2025, Great Britain
5.0
A Working Man
A Working Man
Action, Thriller 2025, Great Britain / USA
7.0
Tornado
Tornado
Action, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
6.0
The Beekeeper
The Beekeeper
Thriller 2024, USA
7.0
Land of Bad
Land of Bad
Action, Thriller 2024, Australia / USA
6.0
Weekend in Taipei
Weekend in Taipei
Action, Thriller 2024, France
6.0
The Roundup: Punishment
The Roundup: Punishment
Action, Crime, Thriller 2024, South Korea
7.0
The Last Kumite
The Last Kumite
Action 2024, Germany / USA
4.0
Arlan. Reshayushchiy raund
Arlan. Reshayushchiy raund
Sport 2024, Kazakhstan
0.0
Boy Kills World
Boy Kills World
Action 2023, USA / Germany / South Africa
6.0
Creed III
Creed III
Drama, Sport 2023, USA
7.0
Furies
Furies
Action, Crime 2023, Viet Nam
6.0
Kill Boksoon
Kill Boksoon
Action, Thriller 2023, South Korea
6.0
Legenda o sambo
Legenda o sambo
Drama, Adventure, Biography, Sport 2023, Russia
7.0
The Edge of the Blade
The Edge of the Blade
Drama 2023, France
6.0
X-Treme Riders
X-Treme Riders
Action, Adventure, Crime 2023, Thailand
7.0
Mister Nokaut
Mister Nokaut
Sport 2022, Russia
6.0
Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher
Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher
Crime, Drama, Biography 2022, Great Britain
5.0
Punch
Punch
Drama 2022, New Zealand
6.0
Shadow Master
Shadow Master
Action 2022, USA
3.0
Tears of Shark in Kunlun
Tears of Shark in Kunlun
Action 2022, China
7.0
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat
Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
6.0
Never Back Down: Revolt
Never Back Down: Revolt
Action, Crime, Drama 2021, USA
4.0
The Peanut Butter Falcon
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Adventure 2019, USA
7.0
Kingdom
Kingdom
Drama, Action, War, History 2019, Japan
6.0
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Action, Biography, Drama 2019, Hong Kong / China
7.0
Ip Man: Kung Fu Master
Ip Man: Kung Fu Master
Action 2019, China
4.0
Kickboxer: Retaliation
Kickboxer: Retaliation
Action, Drama 2018, USA
5.0
The Legend of Muay Thai: 9 Satra
The Legend of Muay Thai: 9 Satra
Animation, Action 2018, Thailand
7.0
Genre
All Action Drama Thriller Sport Crime Adventure Biography Fantasy Sci-Fi War History Animation Detective Comedy Family Anime Romantic Children's
Country
All USA Great Britain Kazakhstan France Germany South Korea Australia South Africa Thailand Russia Viet Nam New Zealand China Hong Kong Japan India Canada Indonesia Italy Taiwan, Province of China USSR
Year
All 1940-1949 1960-1969 1970-1979 1980-1989 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

Unleash your inner warrior with the most powerful martial arts films from around the world. These stories of courage, discipline and relentless training will leave you inspired — and ready to take on any challenge.

