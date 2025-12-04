Menu
Kinoafisha Films Kulachnyy

Kulachnyy - teaser-trailer
Kulachnyy  teaser-trailer
Country Russia
Production year 2025
World premiere 4 December 2025
Release date
4 December 2025 Russia Централ Партнершип
Budget 350,000,000 RUR
Production MEM Cinema Production
Also known as
Volchok, Волчок, Кулачный
Director
Konstantin Smirnov
Konstantin Smirnov
Cast
Evgeniy Tkachuk
Evgeniy Tkachuk
Yuliya Hlynina
Yuliya Hlynina
Mark-Malik Murashkin
Mark-Malik Murashkin
Andrey Smolyakov
Andrey Smolyakov
Sergey Makovetsky
Sergey Makovetsky
0.0
Rate 0 vote
User 7 June 2025, 21:49
Кино почти получилось, главный актер думает, что на репетиции
Киноафиша.инфо 25 June 2025, 23:18
Очень интересно было прочитать ваш отзыв, спасибо большое 😌
Kulachnyy - teaser-trailer
Kulachnyy Teaser-trailer
