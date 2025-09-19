Menu
Poster of Prisoner of War
1 poster
Prisoner of War

Prisoner of War

Prisoner of War
Synopsis

British RAF Wing Commander James Wright is captured by the Japanese during WWII and forced to fight in brutal hand-to-hand combat. The Japanese soldiers get more than they bargained for when Wright’s years of martial arts training in Hong Kong prove him to be a formidable opponent.
Country Philippines / USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 19 September 2025
World premiere 19 September 2025
Release date
2 October 2025 UAE 18TC
Budget $2,000,000
Production Odyssey Motion Pictures, Brand in Motion, Myriad Entertainment
Also known as
Prisoner of War
Director
Louis Mandylor
Louis Mandylor
Cast
Scott Adkins
Scott Adkins
Peter Shinkoda
Michael Copon
Donald Cerrone
Gabbi Garcia
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Film Reviews
