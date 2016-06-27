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Poster of The Legend of Tarzan
7.0
The Legend of Tarzan - trailer in russian 2
Kinoafisha Films The Legend of Tarzan
7.0

The Legend of Tarzan

, 2016
The Legend of Tarzan
USA / Action, Adventure / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Legend of Tarzan
7.0
The Legend of Tarzan - trailer in russian 2
The Legend of Tarzan  trailer in russian 2

Synopsis

Tarzan, having acclimated to life in London, is called back to his former home in the jungle to investigate the activities at a mining encampment.

Cast

Alexander Skarsgard
Alexander Skarsgard
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie
Christoph Waltz
Christoph Waltz
Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson
Djimon Hounsou
Djimon Hounsou
John Hurt
John Hurt
Director David Yates
Writer Craig Brewer, Adam Cozad, Edgar Rice Burroughs
Composer Rupert Gregson-Williams
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 30 June 2016
World premiere 27 June 2016
Release date
30 June 2016 Russia КАРО Премьер 12+
7 July 2016 Argentina
30 June 2016 Australia
12 August 2016 Austria
30 June 2016 Azerbaijan
30 June 2016 Belarus
6 July 2016 Belgium
21 July 2016 Brazil
1 July 2016 Bulgaria
1 July 2016 Canada
7 July 2016 Chile
7 July 2016 Colombia
7 July 2016 Czechia
14 July 2016 Denmark
7 July 2016 Dominican Republic
8 July 2016 Estonia
6 July 2016 France
28 July 2016 Germany
8 July 2016 Great Britain
7 July 2016 Greece
30 June 2016 Hong Kong
1 July 2016 India
1 July 2016 Indonesia
6 July 2016 Ireland
14 July 2016 Italy
30 June 2016 Kazakhstan
1 July 2016 Lithuania
7 July 2016 Mexico
7 July 2016 Netherlands
30 June 2016 New Zealand
30 June 2016 Philippines
8 July 2016 Poland
7 July 2016 Portugal
1 July 2016 Romania
7 July 2016 Singapore
7 July 2016 Slovakia
29 June 2016 South Korea
22 July 2016 Spain
13 July 2016 Sweden
7 July 2016 Thailand
1 July 2016 USA
30 June 2016 Ukraine
8 July 2016 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Budget $180,000,000
Worldwide Gross $357,243,061
Production Warner Bros., Village Roadshow Pictures, RatPac-Dune Entertainment
Also known as
The Legend of Tarzan, La leyenda de Tarzán, Legenda o Tarzanu, A Lenda de Tarzan, Legenda o Tarzanovi, Tarzan, Ha'agada shel Tarzan, Huyền Thoại Tarzan, La légende de Tarzan, La llegenda de Tarzan, Legend of Tarzan, Legenda lui Tarzan, Leģenda par Tarzānu, Legenda tarzanze, Legenden om Tarzan, Legjenda e Tarzanit, Tarzan afsonasi, Tarzan Efsanesi, Tarzan legendája, Tarzan: Legenda, Tarzan: Reborn, Tarzanas: džiungliu legenda, Tarzani legend, Tarzanin legenda, Þjóðsagan Tarzan, Ο θρύλος του Ταρζάν, Легенда про Тарзана, Легендата за Тарзан, Тарзан. Легенда, द लेजेंड ऑफ टार्ज़न, ターザン：REBORN, 泰山傳奇, 泰山归来：险战丛林

Film rating

7.0
Rate 21 votes
6.2 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1916 In the Action genre  432 In the Adventure genre  394 In films of USA  1162 In films of 2016  84

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Legend of Tarzan - trailer in russian 2
The Legend of Tarzan Trailer in russian 2
The Legend of Tarzan - trailer in russian
The Legend of Tarzan Trailer in russian
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Listen to the
soundtrack The Legend of Tarzan

Quotes

Jane Porter [explaining to George as the village sings around the campfire] They are singing the legend of Tarzan. For many moons he was thought to be an evil spirit - a ghost in the trees. They speak of his power over the animals of the jungle. Because his spirit came from them. He understood them. And learned to conquer them. His ape mother, Kala, loved him as her own. And his ape brother, Akut, treated him with kindness and respect. He considered all men to be his enemies, since other tribes would hunt his troop as a rite of passage. Chief Muviro knew what he was. You must get to him. Since no man ever started with less.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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