ProductionWarner Bros., Village Roadshow Pictures, RatPac-Dune Entertainment
Also known as
The Legend of Tarzan, La leyenda de Tarzán, Legenda o Tarzanu, A Lenda de Tarzan, Legenda o Tarzanovi, Tarzan, Ha'agada shel Tarzan, Huyền Thoại Tarzan, La légende de Tarzan, La llegenda de Tarzan, Legend of Tarzan, Legenda lui Tarzan, Leģenda par Tarzānu, Legenda tarzanze, Legenden om Tarzan, Legjenda e Tarzanit, Tarzan afsonasi, Tarzan Efsanesi, Tarzan legendája, Tarzan: Legenda, Tarzan: Reborn, Tarzanas: džiungliu legenda, Tarzani legend, Tarzanin legenda, Þjóðsagan Tarzan, Ο θρύλος του Ταρζάν, Легенда про Тарзана, Легендата за Тарзан, Тарзан. Легенда, द लेजेंड ऑफ टार्ज़न, ターザン：REBORN, 泰山傳奇, 泰山归来：险战丛林
Jane Porter[explaining to George as the village sings around the campfire]They are singing the legend of Tarzan. For many moons he was thought to be an evil spirit - a ghost in the trees. They speak of his power over the animals of the jungle. Because his spirit came from them. He understood them. And learned to conquer them. His ape mother, Kala, loved him as her own. And his ape brother, Akut, treated him with kindness and respect. He considered all men to be his enemies, since other tribes would hunt his troop as a rite of passage. Chief Muviro knew what he was. You must get to him. Since no man ever started with less.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.