Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lorraine Bracco
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lorraine Bracco
Lorraine Bracco
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lorraine Bracco
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2023
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1993
Worst Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree