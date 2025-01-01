Menu
Gena Rowlands
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gena Rowlands
Gena Rowlands
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gena Rowlands
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1981
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1975
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 1994
Tribute to Independent Vision Award
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1978
Best Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
