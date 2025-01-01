Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kyra Sedgwick
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kyra Sedgwick
Kyra Sedgwick
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kyra Sedgwick
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree