Geraldine Page
Awards
Awards and nominations of Geraldine Page
Geraldine Page
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Geraldine Page
Academy Awards, USA 1986
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1985
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1979
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1973
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1967
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1963
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1962
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1954
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1962
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1973
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1967
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1965
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1964
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1969
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1967
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1959
Best Single Performance by an Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1979
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1963
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1961
Best Actress
Winner
