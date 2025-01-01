Menu
Sandra Oh
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh
Awards and nominations of Sandra Oh
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Television Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Nominee
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Leading Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Kiss
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2024
TIFF Tribute Awards Honorary Chair
Winner
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Nominee
