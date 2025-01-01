Menu
Awards and nominations of Annette Bening

Annette Bening
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2009
Worst Actress
Nominee
 Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
