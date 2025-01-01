Menu
Marlon Brando
Awards
Awards and nominations of Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Marlon Brando
Academy Awards, USA 1973
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1955
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1974
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1958
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1954
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1953
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1952
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1952
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1974
World Film Favorite - Male
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1973
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
World Film Favorite - Male
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1956
World Film Favorite - Male
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1955
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
World Film Favorite - Male
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1964
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1958
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1957
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1979
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1955
Best Foreign Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1954
Best Foreign Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1953
Best Foreign Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1974
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1973
Best Actor
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1959
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1997
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1993
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1981
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
