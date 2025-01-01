Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Helen Hunt
Helen Hunt
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Helen Hunt
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2012
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
