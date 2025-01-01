Menu
Awards and nominations of Tom Wilkinson

Tom Wilkinson
Academy Awards, USA 2008 Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2002 Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009 Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003 Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998 BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999 BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1995 BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2001 Sundance Film Festival 2001
Dramatic
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
