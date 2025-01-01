Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Hugh Laurie Awards

Awards and nominations of Hugh Laurie

Hugh Laurie
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2007 Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009 Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Nominee
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Nominee
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007 Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
