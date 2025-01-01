Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Hugh Laurie
Hugh Laurie
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Hugh Laurie
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
