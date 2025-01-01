Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Johnny Depp
Awards
Awards and nominations of Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
About
Filmography
News
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Johnny Depp
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1997
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Camera
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Feature Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2015
Fondazione Mimmo Rotella Special Award
Winner
Fondazione Mimmo Rotella Special Award
Winner
Razzie Awards 2019
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2017
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2016
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
MTV Generation Award
Winner
MTV Generation Award
Winner
Best On-Screen Transformation
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Villain
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Villain
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Global Superstar
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree