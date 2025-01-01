Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Tom Cruise Awards

Awards and nominations of Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise
Awards and nominations of Tom Cruise
Academy Awards, USA 2023 Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2000 Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1997 Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1990 Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2022 Cannes Film Festival 2022
Honorary Golden Palm
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1997 Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1990 Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2009 Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993 Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984 Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1991 BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2018 Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 2006 Razzie Awards 2006
Most Tiresome Tabloid Targets
Winner
Most Tiresome Tabloid Targets
Winner
Worst Actor
Nominee
 Most Tiresome Tabloid Targets
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1995 Razzie Awards 1995
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Razzie Awards 1989 Razzie Awards 1989
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Performance in a Movie
Winner
Best Duo
Nominee
 Best Duo
Nominee
 Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
MTV Generation Award
Winner
MTV Generation Award
Winner
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Male Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Male Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Gut-Wrenching Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Most Desirable Male
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Most Desirable Male
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Most Desirable Male
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more