Kinoafisha Persons Jim Carrey Awards

Awards and nominations of Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey
Awards and nominations of Jim Carrey
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005 BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2008 Razzie Awards 2008
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1995 Razzie Awards 1995
Worst New Star
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
MTV Generation Award
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Villain
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Male Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Villain
Winner
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
