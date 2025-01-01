Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jim Carrey
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jim Carrey
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Nominee
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2008
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1995
Worst New Star
Nominee
Worst New Star
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
MTV Generation Award
Winner
MTV Generation Award
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Villain
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Male Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Villain
Winner
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree