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Amy Smart
Amy Smart Amy Smart
Kinoafisha Persons Amy Smart

Amy Smart

Amy Smart

Date of Birth
26 March 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
City of Los Angeles, the United States of America
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Scrubs 8.2
Scrubs (2001)
The Butterfly Effect 7.9
The Butterfly Effect (2004)
Interstate 60 7.7
Interstate 60 (2002)

Filmography

Scrubs
Scrubs
Comedy, Sitcom 2026, USA
Held Hostage in My House 4
Held Hostage in My House Held Hostage in My House
Detective, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
The Christmas Classic 5.3
The Christmas Classic The Christmas Classic
Comedy, Romantic 2023, USA
Thirteen Minutes 4.7
Thirteen Minutes 13 Minutes
Action, Drama, Thriller 2021, USA / Canada
Stargirl 7.1
Stargirl
Action, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
The Brawler 4.9
The Brawler The Brawler
Biography, Crime, Drama 2018, USA
Watch trailer
The Keeping Hours 6.4
The Keeping Hours The Keeping Hours
Drama, Fantasy, Horror 2017, USA
Apple of My Eye 5.6
Apple of My Eye Apple of My Eye
Family 2017, USA
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