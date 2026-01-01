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Amy Smart
Amy Smart
Kinoafisha
Persons
Amy Smart
Amy Smart
Amy Smart
Date of Birth
26 March 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
City of Los Angeles, the United States of America
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.2
Scrubs
(2001)
7.9
The Butterfly Effect
(2004)
7.7
Interstate 60
(2002)
Filmography
Scrubs
Comedy, Sitcom
2026, USA
4
Held Hostage in My House
Held Hostage in My House
Detective, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
The Christmas Classic
The Christmas Classic
Comedy, Romantic
2023, USA
4.7
Thirteen Minutes
13 Minutes
Action, Drama, Thriller
2021, USA / Canada
7.1
Stargirl
Action, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
4.9
The Brawler
The Brawler
Biography, Crime, Drama
2018, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
The Keeping Hours
The Keeping Hours
Drama, Fantasy, Horror
2017, USA
5.6
Apple of My Eye
Apple of My Eye
Family
2017, USA
Show more
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