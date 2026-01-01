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Matt Whelan
Matt Whelan Matt Whelan
Kinoafisha Persons Matt Whelan

Matt Whelan

Matt Whelan

Date of Birth
1 January 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Caterpillar 8.4
Caterpillar (2026)
Narcos 8.3
Narcos (2015)
My Life Is Murder 7.5
My Life Is Murder (2019)

Filmography

Apex 7
Apex Apex
Action, Thriller 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Caterpillar 8.4
Caterpillar Caterpillar
Drama 2026, New Zealand
Watch trailer
A Remarkable Place to Die 6.9
A Remarkable Place to Die
Drama, Crime 2024, New Zealand
We Bury the Dead 6.1
We Bury the Dead We Bury the Dead
Thriller 2024, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
The Gone 6.7
The Gone
Drama, Crime, Detective 2023, New Zealand/Ireland
The Tank 5.7
The Tank The Tank
Horror, Thriller 2023, New Zealand
Watch trailer
Under the Vines 7.2
Under the Vines
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2021, New Zealand
The Luminaries 6.7
The Luminaries
Adventure, Detective, 2020, Great Britain/New Zealand
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