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Filmography
Matt Whelan
Matt Whelan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matt Whelan
Matt Whelan
Matt Whelan
Date of Birth
1 January 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.4
Caterpillar
(2026)
8.3
Narcos
(2015)
7.5
My Life Is Murder
(2019)
Filmography
7
Apex
Apex
Action, Thriller
2026, USA
Watch trailer
8.4
Caterpillar
Caterpillar
Drama
2026, New Zealand
Watch trailer
6.9
A Remarkable Place to Die
Drama, Crime
2024, New Zealand
6.1
We Bury the Dead
We Bury the Dead
Thriller
2024, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
6.7
The Gone
Drama, Crime, Detective
2023, New Zealand/Ireland
5.7
The Tank
The Tank
Horror, Thriller
2023, New Zealand
Watch trailer
7.2
Under the Vines
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2021, New Zealand
6.7
The Luminaries
Adventure, Detective,
2020, Great Britain/New Zealand
Show more
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