Rating
4.9 IMDb Rating: 4.8
Hell House LLC: Lineage

Hell House LLC: Lineage

Hell House LLC: Lineage
Synopsis

After a near-death experience, Vanessa Shepherd faces nightmares in Abaddon. As mysterious deaths occur around her, she discovers her connection to the Abaddon Hotel, Carmichael Manor, and decades of unexplained murders.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 2 October 2025
Release date
2 October 2025 Russia Экспонента
2 October 2025 Kazakhstan 18+
2 October 2025 Kyrgyzstan 16+
Budget $175,000
Worldwide Gross $310,031
Production Cognetti Films, Marylous' Boys
Also known as
Hell House LLC: Lineage, Hell House LLC: A Herança, Hell House LLC: El linaje, Дом ада. Спуск к дьяволу
Director
Stephen Cognetti
Cast
Elizabeth Vermilyea
Searra Sawka
Mike Sutton
Joe Bandelli
Cayla Berejikian
Film in Collections
Films About Castles and Mansions Films About Castles and Mansions
Horror Films about Demons and Spirits Horror Films about Demons and Spirits

Film rating

4.9
10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
20:00 from 620 ₽
Stills

«Hell House LLC: Lineage» now playing

