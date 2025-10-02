Menu
4.9
IMDb Rating: 4.8
Tickets from 620 ₽
Hell House LLC: Lineage
Hell House LLC: Lineage
Hell House LLC: Lineage
Horror
Horror
Synopsis
After a near-death experience, Vanessa Shepherd faces nightmares in Abaddon. As mysterious deaths occur around her, she discovers her connection to the Abaddon Hotel, Carmichael Manor, and decades of unexplained murders.
Hell House LLC: Lineage
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
2 October 2025
Release date
2 October 2025
Russia
Экспонента
2 October 2025
Kazakhstan
18+
2 October 2025
Kyrgyzstan
16+
Budget
$175,000
Worldwide Gross
$310,031
Production
Cognetti Films, Marylous' Boys
Also known as
Hell House LLC: Lineage, Hell House LLC: A Herança, Hell House LLC: El linaje, Дом ада. Спуск к дьяволу
Director
Stephen Cognetti
Cast
Elizabeth Vermilyea
Searra Sawka
Mike Sutton
Joe Bandelli
Cayla Berejikian
Film in
Films About Castles and Mansions
Horror Films about Demons and Spirits
Film rating
4.9
4.9
10
votes
4.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
20:00
from 620 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
1 October
from 620 ₽
2 October
3 October
4 October
5 October
6 October
7 October
All cinemas
Film Trailers
All trailers
Hell House LLC: Lineage
Trailer in russian
1
0
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
«Hell House LLC: Lineage» now playing
Wed
1
Thu
2
Fri
3
Sat
4
Sun
5
Mon
6
Tue
7
Wed
8
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
Voykovskaya
2D
20:00
from 620 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
