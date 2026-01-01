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Filmography
Mike Sutton
Mike Sutton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike Sutton
Mike Sutton
Mike Sutton
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
4.6
Hell House LLC: Lineage
(2025)
4.5
The Honeymoon Phase
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2019
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
4.6
Hell House LLC: Lineage
Hell House LLC: Lineage
Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
4.5
The Honeymoon Phase
The Honeymoon Phase
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2019, USA
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