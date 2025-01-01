Menu
Aleksey Bazanov
Date of Birth
11 July 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer

Popular Films

Nu, zdravstvuy, Oksana Sokolova! (2018)
0.0
0.0
FGUP LUCH (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 Films 1 TV Shows 5 Actor 6 Writer 1
FGUP LUCH
Adventure, Mystery 2025, Russia
Dorogoj rodstvennik
Comedy, Drama 2025, Russia
Patriot
Comedy 2020, Russia
Nu, zdravstvuy, Oksana Sokolova! 5.9
Comedy 2018, Russia
Adaptaciya
Comedy 2017, Russia
History, Comedy , Russia
