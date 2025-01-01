Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film lists Best Film Sequels

Best Film Sequels

Audiences usually have a rather sceptical attitude towards sequels of blockbuster films. More often than not, a sequel hastily made after the huge success of the original falls far short. But there are pleasant exceptions where the creators truly made an effort, rather than simply cashing in on the previous hit.

The Best Movie Sequels That Surpassed the Originals

No matter how interesting a film is, what happens after the credits always sparks even more curiosity. Viewers want to know what happened next, how the main characters' lives turned out, and whether they got caught up in new troubles. A good sequel is a long-awaited and joyful event for fans, and sometimes the follow-up manages to inspire even greater admiration.

The Dark Knight

The Joker is an unpredictable and eccentric psychopath who, unlike other criminals, has no interest in money. He doesn’t believe in the good side of human nature and is determined to prove that people are cruel and selfish. His main target is Batman, who constantly risks his life for others. It turns out that many Gotham citizens do indeed harbour inner darkness, just waiting for the right moment to emerge. But Bruce Wayne believes Gotham can overcome the darkness—if people are given hope and belief in themselves.

The knight is always ready to uphold justice and order on the city’s shadowy streets.

Spider-Man 2

Two years have passed since the events of the first film. Peter Parker continues living as a regular student, transforming into the elusive Spider-Man by night. But his double life is exhausting both for him and those around him. His relationship with Mary hits a dead end, his best friend grows distant, and Aunt May starts to sense something is off. Things escalate when Peter faces Doctor Otto Octavius—a powerful villain who resembles a giant mechanical octopus.

The hero must make a choice and realise who he truly is: student Peter Parker or the invincible Spider-Man.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

After the Fellowship breaks apart, the hobbits continue their difficult journey together. Along the way, Frodo and Sam encounter the ring’s former bearer—Gollum, tormented by his split personality. He is torn between loyalty to his new masters and his desperate craving to reclaim his “precious.” As the characters face endless challenges on their way to Mordor, Gandalf and the Ents lay siege to Isengard to strip Saruman of his magical powers.

Shrek 2

Shrek and Fiona have found each other and are happily living in their cosy swamp, enjoying a peaceful life. But the time comes to meet her parents. The ogre is anxious about the upcoming royal visit, knowing he’s not used to mingling with humans—and how they tend to treat monsters. At the castle, he receives a rather chilly welcome. Soon, Shrek becomes the target of a hired assassin.

The hero befriends Puss in Boots and begins a battle against the conniving Fairy Godmother and Prince Charming, with help from Donkey and his new feline friend.

John Wick: Chapter 2

John has decided to leave the criminal world behind and retire, never to return to violence. But one day, an old friend shows up—the man who helped John become a professional. Santino asks for a favour: to take down an international guild of assassins. John can’t refuse, as doing so would break the assassin’s code. He travels to Rome to carry out the task but quickly finds himself caught in a web of crime, where one death leads to another, and the cycle of killings spins out of control.

All 60
By year
Reset
28 Years Later
28 Years Later
Horror 2025, Great Britain / USA
6.0
Venom 3
Venom 3
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
7.0
Smile 2
Smile 2
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, USA
7.0
Fast X
Fast X
Action, Crime 2023, USA
6.0
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2023, USA
8.0
John Wick: Chapter 4
John Wick: Chapter 4
Action, Thriller, Crime 2023, USA
8.0
The Nun 2
The Nun 2
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2023, USA
6.0
Avatar: The Way of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
8.0
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2022, USA
8.0
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 5
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 5
Animation, Adventure, Family 2022, Russia
6.0
Fast & Furious 9
Fast & Furious 9
Action, Crime 2021, USA
6.0
Sing 2
Sing 2
Animation, Musical 2021, USA
7.0
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The Boss Baby: Family Business
Animation 2021, USA
6.0
Posledniy bogatyr. Poslannik tmy
Posledniy bogatyr. Poslannik tmy
Adventure, Fantasy, Family 2021, Russia
6.0
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Sci-Fi, Action 2021, USA
7.0
After We Fell
After We Fell
Drama 2021, USA
5.0
Tri bogatyrya i Kon na trone
Tri bogatyrya i Kon na trone
Animation, Children's, Adventure, Family 2021, Russia
6.0
Farmageddon: A Shaun the Sheep Movie
Farmageddon: A Shaun the Sheep Movie
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family 2019, USA / Great Britain / France / Belgium / China
7.0
Incredibles 2
Incredibles 2
Animation, Children's 2018, USA
7.0
Deadpool 2
Deadpool 2
Action, Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
7.0
Logan
Logan
Action, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
8.0
T2 Trainspotting
T2 Trainspotting
Drama 2017, Great Britain
7.0
Paddington 2
Paddington 2
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2017, Great Britain / France
7.0
The Conjuring 2
The Conjuring 2
Horror 2016, USA
7.0
Split
Split
Thriller 2016, USA
7.0
Bad Santa 2
Bad Santa 2
Comedy 2016, USA
5.0
10 Cloverfield Lane
10 Cloverfield Lane
Thriller, Horror 2016, USA
7.0
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 2
Action 2016, USA
7.0
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
Drama, Crime, Action, Thriller 2014, USA
6.0
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Drama 2014, USA
6.0
Show more
Reset
Genre
All Horror Action Adventure Sci-Fi Detective Thriller Crime Mystery Animation Comedy Family Children's Drama Fantasy Musical Fairy Tale Romantic
Country
All Great Britain USA Russia France Belgium China Germany New Zealand
Year
All 1970-1979 1980-1989 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

Audiences often approach film sequels with scepticism, as follow-ups can sometimes fall short of the original’s impact. However, there are exceptions — sequels that not only preserve the essence of the first instalment but also surpass it in depth, emotion, and storytelling. This selection highlights some of the most impressive examples where a second chapter managed to exceed expectations and win over even the most critical viewers.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more