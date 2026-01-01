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Michael Mando
Michael Mando Michael Mando
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Mando

Michael Mando

Michael Mando

Date of Birth
13 July 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Better Call Saul 8.9
Better Call Saul (2015)
Orphan Black 8.1
Orphan Black (2013)
Spider-Man: Brand New Day 7.5
Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Spider-Man: Brand New Day 7.5
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2026, USA
Watch trailer
72 Hours 72 Hours
Comedy 2026, USA
Watch trailer
The Hummingbird Project 6.2
The Hummingbird Project The Hummingbird Project
Drama 2018, Canada
Watch trailer
Better Call Saul 8.9
Better Call Saul
Drama, Crime 2015, USA
Orphan Black 8.1
Orphan Black
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2013, Canada
Make Your Move 6.6
Make Your Move Make Your Move
Musical 2013, South Korea / USA
Watch trailer
The Colony 5.8
The Colony The Colony
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2013, Canada
Watch trailer
Territories 5
Territories Territories
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2010, Canada
Gundam Gundam
Action, Adventure, Drama , Japan / USA
News about Michael Mando’s private life
Mark Ruffalo
Is Bruce Banner Coming to Mentor Peter Parker? Mark Ruffalo Returns in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' — What We Know So Far
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