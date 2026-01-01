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Michael Mando
Michael Mando
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Mando
Michael Mando
Michael Mando
Date of Birth
13 July 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.9
Better Call Saul
(2015)
8.1
Orphan Black
(2013)
7.5
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Musical
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2018
2015
2013
2010
All
9
Films
7
TV Shows
2
Actor
9
7.5
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2026, USA
Watch trailer
72 Hours
72 Hours
Comedy
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
The Hummingbird Project
The Hummingbird Project
Drama
2018, Canada
Watch trailer
8.9
Better Call Saul
Drama, Crime
2015, USA
8.1
Orphan Black
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2013, Canada
6.6
Make Your Move
Make Your Move
Musical
2013, South Korea / USA
Watch trailer
5.8
The Colony
The Colony
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2013, Canada
Watch trailer
5
Territories
Territories
Horror, Thriller, Drama
2010, Canada
Gundam
Gundam
Action, Adventure, Drama
, Japan / USA
News about Michael Mando’s private life
Is Bruce Banner Coming to Mentor Peter Parker? Mark Ruffalo Returns in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' — What We Know So Far
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