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Liza Colón-Zayas
Liza Colón-Zayas Liza Colón-Zayas
Kinoafisha Persons Liza Colón-Zayas

Liza Colón-Zayas

Liza Colón-Zayas

Date of Birth
1 January 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Spider-Man: Brand New Day 9.0
Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026)
The Bear 8.4
The Bear (2022)
In Treatment 8.1
In Treatment (2008)

Filmography

Spider-Man: Brand New Day 9
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2026, USA
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Tickets
IF 6.9
IF IF
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 2024, USA
Watch trailer
The Bear 8.4
The Bear
Drama, Comedy 2022, USA
Allswell in New York 6.6
Allswell in New York Allswell
Comedy, Drama 2022, USA
Titans 7.5
Titans
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Bull 7.1
Bull
Drama, Crime 2016, USA
The Purge: Election Year 6.5
The Purge: Election Year The Purge: Election Year
Thriller, Action, Horror 2016, USA / France
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Collateral Beauty 7.2
Collateral Beauty Collateral Beauty
Drama 2016, USA
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