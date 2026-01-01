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Showtimes & Tickets
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Filmography
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Liza Colón-Zayas
Liza Colón-Zayas
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liza Colón-Zayas
Liza Colón-Zayas
Liza Colón-Zayas
Date of Birth
1 January 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
9.0
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
(2026)
Tickets
8.4
The Bear
(2022)
8.1
In Treatment
(2008)
Filmography
9
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.9
IF
IF
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
2024, USA
Watch trailer
8.4
The Bear
Drama, Comedy
2022, USA
6.6
Allswell in New York
Allswell
Comedy, Drama
2022, USA
7.5
Titans
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
7.1
Bull
Drama, Crime
2016, USA
6.5
The Purge: Election Year
The Purge: Election Year
Thriller, Action, Horror
2016, USA / France
Watch trailer
7.2
Collateral Beauty
Collateral Beauty
Drama
2016, USA
Watch trailer
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