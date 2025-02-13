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Poster of Ekaterina Velikaya
6.2
Ekaterina Velikaya - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Ekaterina Velikaya
6.2

Ekaterina Velikaya

, 2024
Ekaterina Velikaya
Russia / Biography, History / 18+
Trailers
Going 112
Not going 14
Poster of Ekaterina Velikaya
6.2
Going 112
Not going 14
Ekaterina Velikaya - Trailer
Ekaterina Velikaya  Trailer

Synopsis

The project will focus not only on the empress's state achievements, but also on her natural image. During her formative years and during the main period of her reign.

Cast

Anna Mikhalkova
Anna Mikhalkova
Ekaterina II
Olga Lerman
Olga Lerman
Ekaterina II v molodosti
Evgeny Shwartzman
Evgeny Shwartzman
Pyotr III
Evgeniy Kharitonov
Evgeniy Kharitonov
Potemkin
Viktor Dobronravov
Viktor Dobronravov
Aleksey Orlov
Sergey Safronov
Sergey Safronov
Stepan Sheshkovskiy
Pierre Bourel
Didro
Aleksandr Klyukvin
Aleksandr Klyukvin
Rasskazchik
Andrey Nekrasov
Andrey Nekrasov
Sumarokov
Roman Borzovskiy
Roman Borzovskiy
Aleksandr I
Ivan Kolesnikov
Ivan Kolesnikov
Pyotr I
Hüseyin Dilber
Turetskiy poslannik
Director Morad Abdel-Fattakh
Writer Anton Cherenkov, Andrey Kravchuk, Aleksey Miller, Andrei Rubanov
Composer Vasiliy Teterin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 11 June 2025
World premiere 13 February 2025
Release date
20 February 2025 Russia Централ Партнершип
13 February 2025 Belarus
Worldwide Gross $999,064
Production 1-2-3 Production, Gazprom Media
Also known as
Ekaterina Velikaya, Catherine Đại Đế, Catherine the Great, Екатерина Великая

Film rating

6.2
Rate 26 votes
4.6 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3091 In the Biography genre  117 In the History genre  122 In films of Russia  445 In films of 2024  178
Updated 19 August 2026

Film Trailers

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Ekaterina Velikaya - Trailer
Ekaterina Velikaya Trailer
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