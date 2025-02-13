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6.2
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Ekaterina Velikaya
6.2
Ekaterina Velikaya
, 2024
Ekaterina Velikaya
Russia / Biography, History / 18+
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112
Not going
14
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6.2
Going
112
Not going
14
Ekaterina Velikaya
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
The project will focus not only on the empress's state achievements, but also on her natural image. During her formative years and during the main period of her reign.
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Cast
Anna Mikhalkova
Ekaterina II
Olga Lerman
Ekaterina II v molodosti
Evgeny Shwartzman
Pyotr III
Evgeniy Kharitonov
Potemkin
Viktor Dobronravov
Aleksey Orlov
Sergey Safronov
Stepan Sheshkovskiy
Pierre Bourel
Didro
Aleksandr Klyukvin
Rasskazchik
Andrey Nekrasov
Sumarokov
Roman Borzovskiy
Aleksandr I
Ivan Kolesnikov
Pyotr I
Hüseyin Dilber
Turetskiy poslannik
Director
Morad Abdel-Fattakh
Writer
Anton Cherenkov
,
Andrey Kravchuk
,
Aleksey Miller
,
Andrei Rubanov
Composer
Vasiliy Teterin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
11 June 2025
World premiere
13 February 2025
Release date
20 February 2025
Russia
Централ Партнершип
13 February 2025
Belarus
Worldwide Gross
$999,064
Production
1-2-3 Production, Gazprom Media
Also known as
Ekaterina Velikaya, Catherine Đại Đế, Catherine the Great, Екатерина Великая
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
26
votes
4.6
IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking
3091
In the Biography genre
117
In the History genre
122
In films of Russia
445
In films of 2024
178
Updated 19 August 2026
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Ekaterina Velikaya
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