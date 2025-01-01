Menu
Aleksandr Klyukvin
Date of Birth
26 April 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus

Popular Films

Nothing Personal 7.0
Nothing Personal (2007)
Breakthrough 5.9
Breakthrough (2005)
Tanki gryazi ne boyatsya 0.0
Tanki gryazi ne boyatsya (2012)

Filmography

FK Rodina
Comedy, Sport 2023, Russia
Korol i Shut
Drama, Biography, Music 2023, Russia
Propavshaya
Drama, Thriller 2021, Russia
Vozmezdie
Drama, Action 2019, Russia
Krasnodarskiy sprut. Korrupciya po-sovetski
Documentary 2018, Russia
Nyurnberg. 70 let spustya
Documentary 2017, Russia
Ver mne
Drama 2014, Russia
Tanki gryazi ne boyatsya
Comedy, Adventure, War 2012, Russia
Desantura
War 2009, Russia
Admiral
Drama, Romantic, History, War 2009, Russia
Ubiystvo v dachnyy sezon
Detective 2008, Russia
Nothing Personal 7
Drama 2007, Russia
Breakthrough 5.9
Drama, War 2005, Russia
