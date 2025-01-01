Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Klyukvin
Aleksandr Klyukvin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Klyukvin
Aleksandr Klyukvin
Aleksandr Klyukvin
Date of Birth
26 April 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Popular Films
7.0
Nothing Personal
(2007)
5.9
Breakthrough
(2005)
0.0
Tanki gryazi ne boyatsya
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Detective
Documentary
Drama
History
Music
Romantic
Sport
Thriller
War
Year
All
2023
2021
2019
2018
2017
2014
2012
2009
2008
2007
2005
All
13
Films
5
TV Shows
8
Actor
13
FK Rodina
Comedy, Sport
2023, Russia
Korol i Shut
Drama, Biography, Music
2023, Russia
Propavshaya
Drama, Thriller
2021, Russia
Vozmezdie
Drama, Action
2019, Russia
Krasnodarskiy sprut. Korrupciya po-sovetski
Documentary
2018, Russia
Nyurnberg. 70 let spustya
Documentary
2017, Russia
Ver mne
Drama
2014, Russia
Tanki gryazi ne boyatsya
Comedy, Adventure, War
2012, Russia
Desantura
War
2009, Russia
Admiral
Drama, Romantic, History, War
2009, Russia
Ubiystvo v dachnyy sezon
Ubiystvo v dachnyy sezon
Detective
2008, Russia
7
Nothing Personal
Nichego lichnogo
Drama
2007, Russia
5.9
Breakthrough
Proryv
Drama, War
2005, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree