The Shrouds. Trailer

Publication date: 14 May 2024
The Shrouds – Karsh, an innovative businessman and grieving widower, builds a device to connect with the dead inside a burial shroud. Installed at his own controversial state-of-the-art cemetery, the device enables he and his clients to watch their departed loved ones decompose in real time. Karsh’s revolutionary business is on the verge of breaking into the international mainstream when several graves within his cemetery, including that of his wife, are vandalized and nearly destroyed. While he struggles to uncover a clear motive for the attack, the mystery of who wrought this havoc, and why, drives him to re-evaluate his business, marriage, and fidelity to his late wife’s memory, and pushes him to new beginnings...
5.8 The Shrouds
The Shrouds Horror, Thriller, 2024, Canada / France
