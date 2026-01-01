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Makoto Furukawa
Makoto Furukawa Makoto Furukawa
Kinoafisha Persons Makoto Furukawa

Makoto Furukawa

Makoto Furukawa

Date of Birth
29 September 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Fantasy hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Wistoria: Wand and Sword 8.8
Wistoria: Wand and Sword (2024)
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (2012)
Kaiju No. 8 8.7
Kaiju No. 8 (2024)

Filmography

Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord 7.9
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord
Anime, Fantasy, Adventure, Comedy 2026, Japan
Though I Am an Inept Villainess
Though I Am an Inept Villainess
Drama, Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea 7.4
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea Gekijou-ban Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Soukai no Namida-hen
Animation, Fantasy, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Anime 2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Lazarus 6.9
Lazarus
Anime, Sci-Fi 2025, Japan
The Beginning After the End 7.3
The Beginning After the End
Anime, Adventure 2025, Japan
Detectives These Days Are Crazy! 6.5
Detectives These Days Are Crazy!
Anime, Adventure 2025, Japan
Bullet/Bullet 5.8
Bullet/Bullet
Anime, Sci-Fi, 2025, Japan
Dad is a hero, Mom is a spirit, I'm a reincarnator
Dad is a hero, Mom is a spirit, I'm a reincarnator
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
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