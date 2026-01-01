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About
Filmography
Makoto Furukawa
Makoto Furukawa
Kinoafisha
Persons
Makoto Furukawa
Makoto Furukawa
Makoto Furukawa
Date of Birth
29 September 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
Fantasy hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.8
Wistoria: Wand and Sword
(2024)
8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
(2012)
8.7
Kaiju No. 8
(2024)
Filmography
7.9
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord
Anime, Fantasy, Adventure, Comedy
2026, Japan
Though I Am an Inept Villainess
Drama, Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
7.4
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea
Gekijou-ban Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Soukai no Namida-hen
Animation, Fantasy, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Anime
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
6.9
Lazarus
Anime, Sci-Fi
2025, Japan
7.3
The Beginning After the End
Anime, Adventure
2025, Japan
6.5
Detectives These Days Are Crazy!
Anime, Adventure
2025, Japan
5.8
Bullet/Bullet
Anime, Sci-Fi,
2025, Japan
Dad is a hero, Mom is a spirit, I'm a reincarnator
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
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